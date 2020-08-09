'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley on Why Her Quarantine Season Is 'Different in the Best Way Possible'

Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorettewill look different in many ways, but she's not complaining. As the 39-year-old hairstylist told Chris Harrison, it's "different in the best way possible."

Crawley caught up with Harrison on Monday's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! for a short interview from her suite at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, where her season of the show was filmed. ET learned on Aug. 3 that Crawley had fallen for one of her contestants roughly two weeks into filming, with Tayshia Adams stepping in as Bachelorette; Crawley's appearance on Monday's episode was shot just before production kicked off in July.

"It's different in the best way possible, Chris," Crawley explained. "I want somebody who is not excited about traveling to the wonderful locations, which is great and awesome to be able to go do those things, which I've done before. But this is more of what I'm looking for -- just one-one-one connection or multiple connections. And just having the time to get to know each other way better and not having to focus on anything greater than that. It's the most important thing."

Crawley's season of The Bachelorette was supposed to kick off in March, but production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filming picked back up in July, with production foregoing travel and choosing to quarantine cast and crew at the La Quinta as a precaution against the pandemic.

"It's actually weirdly given me a sense of calmness. I know ... it's crazy times in the world right now, but as I'm sitting here, there's excitement, there's possibility for the future, there's so many positive things in my mind and in my heart right now," Crawley said. "I'm not anxious at all about this time. I'm excited about this time, because I know... I have prepared so much for this moment. Meeting the man of my dreams, I could not be more ready for this."

The Sacramento native added that her mom is "just as excited." "It's insane to think [I could be engaged soon]. My mom, before I left, I kept reminding her that I'm coming here, and every day that I saw her, at the window, she's like, 'Do you have a ring yet? Do you have a husband yet?'" Crawley laughed.

And the proposal isn't the only thing Crawley was excited about. While giving a tour of her suite, she showed off her bedroom, "where the magic happens."

"We have to think about this -- because of this special quarantine bubble we're in, you might expect some visitors sneaking over," Harrison cracked.

"Oh gosh. Get ready. I'm ready for it," Crawley shared. "After quarantine, are you kidding me?"

Monday's finale of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! recapped Juan Pablo Galavis' 2014 season of the show, where Crawley was runner-up, and brutally told him off during their breakup.

"It was a big thing to go through The Bachelor, but how it ended up with me and him has just obviously impacted my entire life. It's been such a journey," she told Harrison. "It took a lot of self-reflection, but it really was just growth from there. It was that moment that just changed my life, honestly."

Crawley also interestingly said she'd like to "thank" Galavis. "I know that sounds weird, but I want to thank him, because if it wasn't for him and if it wasn't for this opportunity, I wouldn't be the woman I am today on some level," she shared, but noted she didn't want to give him too much credit, as she's done a lot of work on forgiveness.

"It's almost like carrying that brick around, that burden of something heavy and hateful that I just don't have in me anymore, and I'm using it to build a house and using it for growth," she added.

Both Crawley and Adams' journeys will be featured on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, premiering Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.