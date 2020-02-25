‘Bachelorette' Alum Chad Johnson Arrested

Former Bachelorette contestant Chad Johnson was arrested on Monday, ET has confirmed.

The reality television alum, whose full name is Brian Chad Johnson, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. and booked in Van Nuys, California. His bail was set at $100,000.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that Johnson was arrested for alleged robbery with a domestic violence enhancement.

According to TMZ, the arrest was in relation to a dispute with his girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, and the robbery charge stemmed from Mishler claiming that Johnson took her phone away from her as she called 911.

Johnson took part in season 12 of The Bachelorette with JoJo Fletcher and also went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

While on The Bachelorette, he was known as the season’s villain, earning the nickname, "Bad Chad," and threatening to cut off fellow contestants’ arms and legs during one episode.

During the episode, Johnson was confronted by show host Chris Harrison about accusations from other contestants that he was using steroids. Johnson blamed his conflict and rivalry with fellow contestant Evan Bass for the drama, but was told by Harrison he needed to settle things in order to stay on the show -- prompting a rage-fulled confessional session aimed at Bass.

"I don't want to have to go physically fight you, but if there's no way to get you to stop saying things that you're saying, then I will physically have to hurt you," he said. "I'm gonna cut everyone here's legs off and arms off and there's gonna be torsos and I'm going to throw them in the pool and then I'm gonna f**k up this entire damn thing."

Fletcher eventually gave Johnson the boot from the competition, but the trainwreck continued when he joined Bachelor in Paradise shortly afterward. His debut on the series saw him getting drunk, calling contestant Lace Morris a "b**ch" and defecating his shorts.

"I regret everything that day," he later told ET. "But you can't take it back, so whatever. That's the way it goes."

"Now everyone is going to know the worst possible scenario with me," he said, referring to soiling his shorts. "I have already gotten that out of the way with the entire world. So, everything is uphill from here."

The tension between Johnson and Bachelor Nation continued last August when Johnson went on a lengthy Twitter rant blasting many of the franchise's stars.

“Let’s talk about Tyler Cameron’s ‘charity,’" tweeted Johnson, who was previously linked with Kendra Wilkinson. "It takes impoverished kids to nice restaurants to show them what they can’t have while Tyler gets a nice picture for Instagram, then dumps them right back where they came from just as f**ked as they were before #Giving #Charity."

See more on Johnson below.