'Bachelor' Peter Weber Sends a Woman Home After Accusations by the Other Women -- But Then Regrets It

Hannah Brown is gone, but the drama isn't over on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

Monday's episode of the ABC dating show saw the 28-year-old pilot send a woman home after she was accused of acting one way in front of the cameras and another way while alone with the other women in the house. #ChampagneGate continued between Kelsey and Hannah Ann, but drama between Sydney and Alayah became a bigger focus, and one that Peter couldn't ignore.

On this week's group date, Sydney told Peter that she was getting "fake" vibes from Alayah, and not just because she's a former pageant queen (yup, they keep popping up on this show). Peter listened to her -- and to Victoria P., who had even more tea from their pageant past together (see -- more of them).

"I do know that she asked that I not tell producers that we knew each other, and I didn't understand why," Victoria P. told Peter. "She did ask me to lie, and that's not who I am."

"Coming into this, she was really open to all the opportunities that would come after this, even if you weren't her husband. So, maybe she's not the one for you," she added. BOOM!

With that info, Peter went to confront Alayah, who was shook Victoria P. would snitch on her. "Before getting here, my biggest fear was I would be disqualified and she would get disqualified... I was very scared that was going to be an issue," Alayah tried to explain. "At the end of the day, that's why I am here, is to get to know you."

"I didn't want us not to be here because we knew the other person was doing it," she continued.

Peter stormed off from that conversation -- and from the pool party that replaced this week's cocktail party. At the rose ceremony, he sent Alayah home, but then told a producer he was having doubts.

"I thought that was the right thing to do, but I don't know," he confessed.

Then, viewers got a promo for next week's episode -- which shows Alayah's shocking return.

Host Chris Harrison teased the drama surrounding Alayah while introducing Peter's contestants last month. According to the longtime host, "maybe the wildest roller coaster ride of the entire season" centers around Miss Texas 2019.

"Something we've never had happen before on the history of the show happens to Alayah," he teased. "Definitely someone to watch."

Celeb Bachelor fans Jennifer Aniston and Charlize Theron, meanwhile, offered their thoughts on this season's juiciness while speaking with ET over the weekend.

"I'm putting money down that Hannah B is going to show up at some point. I'm saying a proposal. She's showing up at proposal and she's throwing a whole spanner in the wheel," Theron told ET at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday.

"There's a lot [of drama so far]. I don't know their names yet. So, champagne girl is great. She's fantastic, Kelsey. Sorry Kelsey. I'm going to get there. It's not you, I'm just bad with names. The other Hannah is, that's going to be interesting," she added.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.