'Bachelor' Peter Weber Says Mom Barb Didn't Play a Part in His Breakup With Madison

Peter Weber says his breakup with Madison Prewett had nothing to do with his mom, Barbara Weber.

Paparazzi video obtained by ET on Friday shows the Bachelor in good spirits after announcing his sudden split from Madison the night before. As he tells the camera, "It's tough, but it's for the best, and all the love in the world to Madi, [and] to Hannah Ann [Sluss]."

As for whether Barb was the cause of his breakup with Madison, Weber says, "No." "This is stuff between Madi and I, solely, 100 percent," he explains. "And people will have their opinions but this is just between the two of us, and it's just a mutual respect and love. That's all."

The 28-year-old pilot also responded to questions about Barb possibly getting her own reality show, sharing that he "loves" the idea. "Everyone loves Barb. For sure [I'd do it with her]," he quipped.

Peter -- who also shares he wasn't aware of Madison's recent hangout with Selena Gomez -- announced his breakup on Thursday night. The news came just two days after his dramatic Bachelor finale, during which Barb slammed Madison and expressed her disapproval of their relationship.

Barb came armed with allegations, saying that in Australia, Madison delayed their meeting for three hours, and then only greeted them upon Peter's request -- and didn't offer an apology. Barb also claimed that Madison said she wasn't in love with Peter, and that she wouldn't accept his proposal.

Madison did not deny Barb's claims, simply offering that she "can't change the past." Barb doubled down, saying of her son, "He's going to have to fail to succeed... Everyone that knows him knows it's not going to work."

Barb told Life & Style on Thursday that she would "absolutely not" try to make up with Madison after their tense exchange on After the Final Rose. "There's nothing for me to apologize for," she insisted -- but also said that she doesn't "hate" Madison.

"We just simply say that Madison's values and Peter’s don’t align. Her values don’t align with Peter’s, but no, we don’t hate her," Barb offered. "They just don’t align and… you want to protect your kids no matter how old they are."

Those differing values (on religion, sex and more) were the reason Madison initially ended things with Peter before he handed out his final rose and proposed to Hannah Ann in Australia. Peter -- who ended his engagement to Hannah Ann in January and then got back with Madison -- said on Instagram on Thursday that he and Madi decided to go their separate ways after "a lot of honest conversations."

"Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us," he wrote, in part. "The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

By Friday morning, Peter and Barb appeared to be in good spirits, as he shared a video of them hanging out on his Instagram Story. See more in the video below.