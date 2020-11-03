'Bachelor' Peter Weber Reunites With Madison: Where They Stand on 'After the Final Rose'

Peter Weber just pulled a switcheroo -- but will it work out?

The 28-year-old pilot shockingly split with his final pick, Hannah Ann, on Tuesday's season finale of The Bachelor, admitting that he still had feelings for his runner-up, Madison. After his devastating breakup with Hannah Ann, Chris Harrison traveled to Auburn, Alabama, without Peter's knowledge to talk to Madison. She said she's been struggling after her decision to leave -- and Chris revealed that while Peter did end up getting engaged to Hannah Ann, the pair had ultimately split.

"Is he OK?" she asked first.

Chris asked how she was feeling about the revelation, finally getting to the heart of the matter: "Are you in love with Peter?"

"I know that fell in love with him, and those feelings haven't gone away. But I don't know where his head is at," she admitted.

"He ended his engagement because of his feelings for you," Chris revealed. "I think in his dream, he would be with you."

"If we had a second chance at this, I'd take in a heartbeat," Madison said, agreeing to come to L.A. and try to make things work with Peter, much to his surprise.

"I know that I still have love in my heart for you," she admitted to him, as the pair embraced.

"Obviously you're here right now, for a reason," Peter said, admitting that he had never fallen out of love with her.

Speaking with Chris in front of the live audience, Peter said the two hadn't seen each other since that day, but confirmed he was still in love with her as she walked out to join him.

Madison said her feelings for Peter hadn't changed either, saying she thought they both tried to move on, but "those feelings just never went away."

However, as Chris pointed out, we still didn't have closure on Peter's season as the Bachelor.

"Do you want to give this relationship a real shot?" the host asked.

"I know how we both feel about each other," Peter answered, saying that both he and Madison had some healing to do. "I think taking things one step at a time, one day at a time, is the best way to go about this."

Peter's mother, Barbara, also got put in the hot seat, as Chris asked about her reaction to Madison in part one of the finale.

"The show last night, it didn't show everything," Barb begins. She praises Hannah Ann for being organic and loving. "The next day, we met Madison, and it started on a rocky road, because she had us wait three hours to come in... she didn't want to meet us."

Barb says they were exhausted after traveling and waiting for Madison. "When she did come in... we didn't get an apology from her, and when I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no and she would not accept a proposal in four days," she continues. Barb says, "as a mother, that wasn't what we were expecting."

"When I said I wanted Hannah Ann so badly, it was because... we just clicked right away," Barb continues. "We did not have that connection with Madison."

Peter's reunion with Madison is not the first time a Bachelor has pulled a finale switcheroo. Jason Mesnick's 2009 season finale saw him end his relationship with his final pick, Melissa Rycroft, on After the Final Rose -- and ask his runner-up, Molly Malaney, to take him back. He and Malaney married in 2010, and they're still together. Arie Luyendyk Jr. also broke up with his final pick, Becca Kufrin, on his 2018 season. Their unedited breakup played out on our TV screens, and he proposed to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, on night two of his finale. Luyendyk and Burnham married in January 2019.

