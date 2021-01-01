'Bachelor' Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Split

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have broken up. The Bachelor star announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday.



"Love is a funny thing. It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist," Peter wrote. "I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end."



Peter said he would always have a "special love" for the 28-year-old attorney, who competed for him on his season of The Bachelor, though he actually chose Hannah Ann Sluss to give the final rose to. Kelley was an early favorite on Peter's season, but didn't make it to hometowns. They reconnected after the show, with Peter previously telling ET that he was still "working to make it up to her for not picking her."



"Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand," he wrote. "Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."

Peter's mom, Barb -- who was a big fan of her son's relationship with Kelley -- commented on the post.

"Love can be fickle and it is not for the timid," she wrote. "Those who have experienced it know this all too well. But it is better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. Our hearts ache for you two. Kelley will always have a piece of our hearts and we wish her only the best. Mom and Dad."

Meanwhile, ET spoke to Peter and Kelley in November, when they dispelled engagement rumors.



"We are loving continuing to get to know each other, having lots of great adventures and growing together," Kelley told ET. "We are very happy!"



She also said she and Peter plan to move in together in New York City next year, which they first revealed to ET that they were discussing in July.



"I'm super excited to take this next step with Kell and move to New York and to see what adventures await," Peter told ET in July.



"We're not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time," Kelley added at the time. "We don't need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there's nothing wrong with that. We're happy and we're living life."