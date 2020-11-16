'Bachelor' Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan React to Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)

Former Bachelor Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are focusing on the next step in their relationship, but that's not engagement just yet. Despite rumors circling online over the weekend, the two are not engaged, ET confirms.

"We are loving continuing to get to know each other, having lots of great adventures and growing together," Kelley exclusively tells ET. "We are very happy!"

The 28-year-old attorney also says she and Peter plan to move in together in New York City next year, which they first revealed to ET that they were discussing in July.

The couple confirmed they were dating on Instagram in May, almost two months after Peter's dramatic Bachelor finale. Kelley was an early favorite on Peter's season, but didn't make it to hometowns. They reconnected after the show, with Peter previously telling ET that he was still "working to make it up to her for not picking her."

Over the last few months, Peter and Kelley have celebrated holidays and birthdays together, gotten to know each other's families, and posted cute photos of their adventures together on social media.

"I'm super excited to take this next step with Kell and move to New York and to see what adventures await," Peter told ET in July.

"We're not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time," Kelley added at the time. "We don't need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there's nothing wrong with that. We're happy and we're living life."

