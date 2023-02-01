Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron Shares Her Newborn Son Died Hours After Giving Birth

Sarah Herron and her fiancé, Dylan Brown, are in mourning. The Bachelor Nation star took to her Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the heartbreaking news that their newborn son has died.

Herron posted a slideshow of snapshots -- including one of them cradling their newborn, whom they named Oliver, and some photos from her pregnancy journey.

"On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after," Herron wrote. "There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers."

"Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here," she continued. "But the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us."

"Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death," Herron continued. "Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism. The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us."

"While our hearts are shattered beyond comprehension, we are comforted knowing that our son’s soul only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn’t built for this life," she concluded. "We’ll never understand the cruelty of it all, but through the darkness, Oliver remains so so bright. We love you so much, baby boy. You will never be replaced. You are so perfect and awesome."

Herron and Brown, who got engaged in May 2021 after four years of dating, had been trying to get pregnant for two years.

They announced their pregnancy news in September, and Herron took to her Instagram Story to answer questions from her followers at the time.

Among the reveals, Herron shared that "sex didn't play a factor" in her and Brown's decision to use this particular embryo, as they "just wanted to transfer the healthiest, highest graded embryo." The couple, Herron noted, have one boy and three girl embryos remaining.

Fans first met Herron on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2013. She went on to appear on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014 and returned to the beach for season 3 in 2016.