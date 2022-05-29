Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Engaged: 'He Said Yes'

She put a ring on it! Bachelor Nation’s Becca Kufrin is engaged to Thomas Jacobs. The Bachelorette alum shared the exciting news on Sunday and revealed -- in a surprise move -- that she popped the question. “In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES,” the 32-year-old captioned the post.

“We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️”

Along with the exciting news Kufrin shared pictures of and her fiancé kissing and toasting champagne flutes while he shows off his silver band. Jacobs took to his respective Instagram account to share the news with his followers.

“The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move. You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops #Fiance,” he captioned the carousel of photos that feature him showing off his bling, popping a bottle with his new fiancée and of course, sharing the special moment with their dog.

The newly engaged couple got a lot of love from Bachelor Nation. “Ahhh congrats you two 🤍,” Serena Pitts wrote. “Love that you are doing things your way! Congrats 😘,” Rachel Lindsay added. “Whaaaaa CONGRATULATIONS gf!!! So happy for you guys!!,” Jojo Fletcher chimed in.

Kufrin’s engagement to Jacobs is her third. Kufrin got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. after his season of The Bachelor. Kufrin then got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen after her season of The Bachelorette.

Jacob’s Bachelor Nation journey started during Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Kufrin and Jacobs found love on Bachelor In Paradise season 7. The pair unfortunately broke up during the finale in October 2021. After the episode aired, ABC confirmed that the pair rekindled their love off-screen.

The pair’s engagement comes after less than a year of dating. Earlier this month, Kufrin revealed her proposal requirements Jacobs would have to meet before getting down on one knee.

"He knows this, he needs to ask for my mother's blessing," Becca told her co-host, Michelle Young on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "He can't get down on knee until that happens."

She added, "I've already done two very public engagements. I do not like that and I do not want that again. He's very well aware," she said of Thomas. "For me, I've been there done that. I think that the way I look at it is people sometimes look so much into the proposal and the wedding itself, and not the actual marriage."