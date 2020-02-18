Bachelor Nation Alum Dean Unglert Hints That He and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Secretly Got Married

Did Dean Unglert secretly tie the knot with Caelynn Miller-Keyes?

During a promo shoot for The Lovebirds movie starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, the Bachelor in Paradise alum hinted that he's a married man.

It all started when Bachelor Nation's Jared Haibon said, "Did Dean just wink at my wife?" referring to Ashley Iaconetti. "You're a married man now."

Dean just started laughing, neither confirming nor denying whether it was true. "We're just talking about how much we love our wives, including Dean," Jared added, when Kumail asked for clarification on if Dean was, in fact, married.

Ashley then chimed in, saying, "He keeps saying that they got married when they were in Europe and he broke his leg and I'm thinking that possibly really did happen."

"I was in Switzerland for a couple of weeks after [the accident] 'cause I couldn't fly," Dean replied. "I don't understand why being married to my wife is a controversial thing but... it's more satire than anything."

Jared and Kumail both shared the clip from the candid chat via Instagram on Tuesday, with the latter captioning it, "During our promo shoot for @TheLovebirdsMovie, @IssaRae and uncovered some wild #BachelorNation news. Congrats @Deanie_Babies. I think? Maybe? Never say never, right @haibon_jared and @ashleyiaco. #TheLovebirds."

ET has reached out to Dean and Caelynn for comment.

The two first got together during the last season of Bachelor in Paradise, where Caelynn ended up leaving the show with Dean. When ET exclusively spoke with Caelynn back in October, she was still referring to Dean as her "boyfriend" while sharing a story about why they were living together in a van for a couple of months while sightseeing and traveling.

"We've been dating for almost four months now, and it's been incredible. I've learned so much about myself and he challenges me and makes me a better person," Caelynn gushed at the time. "In most relationships I've dealt with, [I've had] a sort of complacency… People are just complacent in their lives and they're happy where they're at, which is not an issue. But Dean is always searching for more and he's making me want to better myself and search for more as well. It's been great."

"He is the best boyfriend and I was just raving about him because he has the biggest heart out of everyone I've ever met," she continued. "He loves everyone he meets and just makes everyone feel so special and so loved, and he makes me feel that way, and what more can you ask for."

