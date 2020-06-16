'Bachelor': Madison Prewett 'Cried' After Barb's Comments -- What She Really Thinks of Peter and Kelley

Madison Prewett is getting real about her reaction to Barbara Weber's strong disapproval of her relationship with Peter Weber. On Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, host Chris Harrison caught up with Madison and Peter's other ex, Hannah Ann Sluss, via video chat, and Madison opened up about how she "cried" after Barb's conduct on After the Final Rose.

"As far as with Barb, there's absolutely no hard feelings there. She is a great mom, and she was just doing her job as a mom to protect her son in the way that she felt like she needed to. So, I wish them all the best," she said -- before Harrison called her out.

"I'm proud of you for saying that, but there's zero chance there was no hard feelings," he pointed out.

Fans will remember that Peter's season ended with him proposing to Hannah Ann, only to break up with her months later, and get back with Madison. He and Madison made their debut as a couple on After the Final Rose -- and Barb was not happy. She said that Peter and Madison were not compatible, and that "he's going to have to fail to succeed." "Everyone that knows him knows it's not going to work," she hissed.

Sure enough, just two days later, Peter and Madison announced they were going their separate ways. "I was very upset after. I really was. But now, I'm just in such a good place now. But after the show, yes, I cried," Madison admitted to Harrison on Monday night.

Madison's positive attitude extends to her thoughts on Peter's new relationship. The 28-year-old pilot is now dating another ex, Kelley Flanagan -- and Barb couldn't be happier with that choice.

"Kelley and I were really close on the show," Madison shared. "Obviously I loved Peter, and I'm happy that he's found a person that he feels he can be the best version of himself with, and that his family loves and supports."

Madison is also on good terms with Hannah Ann. The two told Harrison that they're "good friends" and have kept in touch following their breakups with Peter.

As for what their romantic futures hold, Madison said she's working on herself right now, but Hannah Ann proudly declared that her DMs are "open!"

See more on Peter and Kelley in the video below. The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.