'Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart': Savannah McKinley on Julia Trying to Throw Her 'Under the Bus' (Exclusive)

Three episodes in, it looks like The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heartfinally has a villain.

With Trevor's cheating drama behind him, the focus of Monday night's episode switched to the music -- and Julia trying to get in between Savannah and Brandon.

This week, host Chris Harrison announced that the show was done with new arrivals. The remaining cast was forced to figure out if their current romantic partner was worthy of being their duet partner, as the show switched to a new mode of elimination. Celebs would judge performances, with the weakest couple (based on both talent and chemistry) sent home. The winner, Harrison announced, would get to produce new music and go on tour with their partner (unclear if that's still going to happen).

It was a fresh start for the group -- until Brandon (who had given his rose to Savannah), told Julia (who had accepted Sheridan's rose) that he was glad she was still around so they could further explore their connection. Julia ended up telling Savannah about their conversation and she nearly left the show over it. However, Brandon assured her that he had feelings for her and she stuck it out. That upset Julia, who accused her of going overboard on PDA with Brandon and being "disingenuous."

In an interview with ET's Lauren Zima, Savannah says she was "shocked" by Julia's behavior (which seems to continue on next week's episode, with both surviving elimination).

"I was shocked by what Julia was telling me to my face about her strong feelings for Sheridan and her strong disliking for Brandon, and then yet we see all of this unfolding and then her trying to throw me under the bus and then her, in a way, betraying Sheridan," she says.

ABC

She was also disappointed by Brandon not being honest with her about his feelings for Julia. "I was super honest with Brandon, 'Hey I have feelings for Gabe, it's more of a friendship, and I really, really am connected to you. Period,'" she reveals. "And it wasn't reciprocated."

"There's definitely feelings of betrayal. ...I'm a very empathetic person, so I try to have a clear head about all of this and know that this was difficult. But I think if I could've just had an honest moment with him... 'Why all the sudden are we having all this come out that you have feelings for Julia and you can't choose? You told me you chose me,'" Savannah says.

Still, she doesn't consider Brandon a player. "I would say Brandon is a smooth talker and knows how to get what he wants with the women," Savannah shares.

"I think Brandon could have done a better job considering me, and I think Julia could have done a better job staying in her lane," she adds.

Though Julia called Savannah fake -- among other things -- the 26-year-old musician didn't want to call her names.

"I think actions speak louder than words at the end of the day, and her words and her actions spoke really loud," Savannah tells ET. "If you're going to be sassy, if you’re going to be mean, if you’re going to be rude, that is you, but that's not going to affect who I am."

Savannah also thinks Sheridan was "blinded by love." She and Sheridan bonded while filming Listen to Your Heart over their complicated love square -- but never pursued anything romantically between just the two of them.

"He was blinded by love with Julia. He fell for her and he saw that it was true emotion. You can see it all over his face, that guy wears his heart on his sleeve, and he just adores her. And so it's hard to know that she was putting on this front," Savannah says. "The entire situation was so difficult because Julia was telling me one thing, she said, 'That was it, I have absolutely no feelings for Brandon, nothing going on for Brandon.' And then it all comes out that she's sobbing 'cause she doesn't know what to do or, 'Oh, I just went through the rose ceremony with Sheridan but I still have feelings for Brandon.'"

ABC

Listen to Your Heart was real for Savannah, too.

"I believed in the show. That's the only reason why I decided to go on it. Listen to your Heart is such an incredible concept and I just I loved being there. I loved being a part of it. Every feeling, everything that you see, every tear, every smile -- it was all genuine and it was real and so much of that was wrapped around Brandon," she says. "I think that there was a lot of things that were tough in our relationship. I think that he was caught up in a lot more webs -- whether he spun them or not -- he just got caught up in a lot more webs than I realized. But I knew every time that I was with Brandon, that he meant what he said."

"So, we'll see how all of that unravels," Savannah adds.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.