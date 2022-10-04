'Bachelor in Paradise': Wells Adams on What Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Really Doing on the Beach

There's more to Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's arrival in Paradise than meets the eye. On Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the couple -- who met on the beach and are now married with a baby -- arrived in Mexico, telling the singles that they were there on a romantic getaway and available to answer any questions in the meantime.

When ET spoke to Wells Adams, though, BiP's bartender revealed that there's more to the story.

"I think everyone's a little confused as to what the hell they're doing there, which I think is hilarious," he said. "I know what happens with them, so I think it's going to be great and funny."

While Ashley and Jared's real motivation remains unclear for the time being, Wells said that the couple's arrival on its own is "a good reminder for the cast."

"There's stakes involved. These were people who have gotten married from here, who have a kid now," he said. "[It's like], I know you guys think this is fun and funny, and we're having drinks in this beautiful locale, but don't forget this could be you in a couple of years. I think that's a good thing to have them come and remind everyone of that."

In addition to Ashley and Jared's arrival on the beach, Tuesday's episode saw lots of drama unfold.

First, Johnny awarded Victoria a rose the same night they shared a steamy kiss, even though he'd been hanging out with Hunter all week. "I feel bad for Hunter, but I get it. Victoria is a total sexpot," Wells said.

Also at the rose ceremony, Romeo handed out his rose to Jill, so she could continue on the show, with or without him. The move came after he chatted up Brittany and Kira on Monday night's episode, despite winning Jill back after ghosting her pre-Paradise. "I think that was the right thing for Romeo to do because if more guys come in, then Jill has an opportunity to make a connection," Wells said.

As the dates kicked off, Genevieve didn't hesitate to agree to a day out with Aaron, despite getting upset with Justin for accepting a date from Victoria in the previous episode. Making matters more interesting, was the fact that Aaron and Genevieve's date was a double date, with the other couple being James and Shanae.

"I think it's funny, especially because she was just so emotional and just over the top about all of it," Wells told ET. "But yeah, I think it's fine. I think it's good because I love Aaron. I also selfishly want to see the Shanae/Genevieve double date. I also think that the audience wants that, too, regardless of Justin's feelings."

While viewers and castmates alike predicted an uncomfortable day out with former foes, Genevieve and Shanae actually had a good time -- both with their guys and each other.

"There's always a bunch of really weird relationships that you never would've expected to see in Paradise. This might be the weirdest we've ever had," Wells acknowledged of Genevieve and Shanae. "I think that's saying something, actually."

Things were far less rosy for Teddi and Andrew, as the pair, whose meeting had been long-anticipated, ended things after realizing that something was missing from their romance.

"It was very odd," Wells said of the emotional breakup. "I remember when we were doing it, I had conversations with Andrew a bunch being like, 'So were you guys talking beforehand? This doesn't make a whole lot of sense that, after four days, you're so upset this didn't work out. We're in the part of the season where you can date around and it's OK.' It didn't make a whole lot of sense."

The situation took an even stranger turn when Teddi decided to leave the beach without a word to anyone.

"Then the way that Teddi leaves, it made us all be like, 'They must have had something going on beforehand,'" Wells said. "We never got the truth of that. Who knows what went down?"

Then there was the saga of Salley, whose bag arrived to Paradise before the woman herself. The preview at the end of Tuesday night's episode revealed that she does eventually arrive in Mexico, but Wells stayed mum about how long she'll stay on the beach.

"We're happy that she comes. I don't want to speak to [how long she stays]. I don't want to ruin anything," he said. "I will say this: I'm amazed at how much we've talked about someone who's never been on this show. It's pretty impressive, if I'm being honest."

Overall, Wells said that the first three episodes of the season "are absolutely bangers, maybe some of the best stuff we've done ever." Even so, Wells told ET that the most dramatic part of the season has "definitely not" happened yet.

"We make all the women leave. That's pretty bad. The ladies don't like that," he said of the season's upcoming twist. "We do some other things, too, that piss people off. There's also some really crazy moments that happen. We're just getting started."

