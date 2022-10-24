'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: 'Geometry Beach' Explodes as the Connections Multiply

Bachelor in Paradise is getting complicated. On Monday night's episode of the ABC series, Johnny dubbed Paradise "geometry beach" thanks to the many love triangles and squares that were forming, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below.

The night was full of ups and downs as Rodney was forced to choose between Lace and Eliza, two of the new men were kicked out of Paradise, and Logan explored yet another romantic connection.

Meanwhile, Brittany and Victoria swooned over new guys, with thoughts of Andrew and Johnny on the backburner, before Kate predicted that Paradise "is about to explode."

Keep reading for a full recap of episode 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Rodney Chooses Between Lace and Eliza

Last week's episode ended with Lace returning to the beach to confront Rodney, and Monday night's installment picked up there, as the two set off for an awkward conversation.

Rodney began by confirming that he had a good date with Eliza, which Lace responded to by telling him, that, for her, "It's either you or no one."

"This is extremely tough," Rodney replied. "... I didn’t think I’d have to make this decision tonight, but I want to be upfront and honest with you. I definitely don’t want to waste your time at all and I don’t want to hurt you... Lace, I'm sorry. I could've never seen any of this playing out like this."

Lace sobbed in response, as Rodney told her that she's "an amazing, amazing woman and person." As Lace left in tears, lamenting that she can't "find love" and is "just so sick of it," Rodney was busy telling Eliza that she has his heart.

Lace's surprise return to Paradise had an unintended consequence, as she spilled the beans to the guys that the girls have five new men to date.

That revelation was an unpleasant one for Brandon, who confessed he was "mentally losing my s**t" and "on edge every day" of the split. Brandon's emotions, he said in a confessional, were largely due to one fact: "I'm no longer falling in love with Serene. I'm in love with that girl." Brandon needn't have worried, as Serene was not interested in any other men.

Host Jesse Palmer eventually revealed Lace's departure to the women, and it made them think long and hard about if they'd pursue other relationships. In the end, some of the OG women expressed interest in Adam, Tyler and Alex, meaning that Jesse had the unpleasant task of kicking Rick and Olu out of Paradise for good.

Logan and Kate Wreak Havoc on the Beach

After going on a date with Tyler, Shanae was still thinking about Logan and planning to "cut his d**k off" if he strayed on the beach. Logan was doing what Shanae feared, first pursuing a connection with Sarah before pivoting to Kate.

Logan couldn't have picked a more complicated love interest than Kate, a good friend of Sarah's who was busy making out with Jacob, Logan's BFF.

"There couldn't be a more swift blow to the beach," Logan told Kate when she expressed her interest. But still he went for it, explaining in a confessional. "I came here to feel something groundbreaking and I feel that for Kate. The whole beach is going to turn upside down, but I can't not act on it and I think she feels the same way."

After learning of his pal's plans, Johnny said in a confessional, "There's love triangles and there’s hexagons. It's like geometry beach, baby. Right now, geometry beach is being taught by Logan."

Jacob was unaware of the situation, gushing that he had "a real authentic, romantic connection" with Kate. When Kate landed the date card and didn't immediately ask Jacob to accompany her, he knew something was up.

"Ever since last night, I'm feeling there might be a stronger connection with someone else. And that someone else is Logan," Kate told Jacob, who encouraged her to "do your thing, girl."

With that done, Logan quickly agreed to Kate's date, even before he talked things over with Sarah. That conversation did eventually happen though, with Logan telling Sarah that their date had been "amazing" but he had "a connection" with Kate. Sarah was left crying and feeling "like an idiot."

Amid their spa-themed date, Logan told the cameras of Kate, "This is the biggest flame I've felt and I think it could end in some commitment or some closure of any other doors."

"It's so clear to me now that I want to give myself to Kate moving forward," he added. "It's such a deep connection for something that's so fresh. It's amazing. There's no wishy-washy on this one... I can now sit still, be at peace, and be with Kate."

"I feel like I'm on cloud nine," Kate said in a confessional of her own. "... It's crazy to think that this could actually work outside of here."

Brittany and Tyler Explore Their Connection

While Logan was finding connections, unbeknownst to Shanae, Brittany was likewise pining for Tyler, who the one-time villain had recently gone on a date with.

Brittany decided to make the first move by pulling Tyler, who assured her, "I like talking with you." She quickly concurred, but said that, given her "deep connection" with Andrew, she has to "have a conversation with someone at the beach, out of respect for them, out of respect for myself and the whole process before I can immerse myself in something new."

Tyler agreed and noted that he has to have a conversation of his own with Shanae. Neither Tyler nor Brittany let those pending talks stop them from sharing a kiss.

"I want that wow factor and I feel that with Brittany," Tyler told the cameras.

Before Tyler could talk to Shanae, she suspected that he was with Brittany. Shanae's enemy-turned-friend Genevieve offered to help and set out to find Tyler. Genevieve did just that, when she spotted Tyler kissing Brittany by the pool.

All the while, Shanae attempted to comfort herself by remembering that she had Logan waiting for her at the beach... not knowing that he'd moved on with Kate.

"I want someone to miss me. I want someone to want me," Shanae said in a confessional. "I’m really excited to get back to the beach and see Logan... I know Logan likes me, so there’s no question there."

Victoria Puts Johnny Aside for a Night

Elsewhere, Johnny was feeling "pretty confident" about his connection with Victoria at the same time that she was wavering in her commitment to him.

"Alex is who I would date normally," Victoria told the cameras. "... I didn’t really vibe with him at first, and then last night I was tired and he was just rubbing my head. We didn’t really talk about much, but it was one of the only moments this entire time that I felt comfortable."

"I’m just so confused," she added. "... I hate that I feel this way, but I am a little open to Alex now. Realistically speaking, Johnny is 25. He’s great, but Alex is 33. He’s more on the same trajectory of life right now, so it makes more sense outside of this to explore things with Alex."

She decided to do just that when she was awarded a date card. With that, Victoria and Alex set out for their dinner date, where she readily admitted that it's "hard" for her to explore other connections with Johnny waiting for her, but noted that Alex is "really great."

The date continued with the pair bonding over their shared goal of marriage and a family, as Alex told her, "This is definitely something I want to continue pursuing."

Back at the beach, Johnny told Brandon that, if Victoria came back to the beach committed to him, he'd be "leaning towards falling in love" with her.

"I want to give Alex a chance because he deserves it and I deserve it. He’s someone I could actually see myself ending up with," Victoria confessed. "I just don't know what that looks like with Johnny in the picture... I don't want to hurt his feelings, but it's so hard because Alex is literally every girl's dream."

'Paradise Is About to Explode'

According to a preview at the end of the episode, Tuesday's installment will see Genevieve, Victoria and Jill all break down in tears as they return to what Jesse cautions is "a very different beach."

"Paradise is about to explode," Kate teases as the OG women make their way back.

While Brandon and Serene seem to have a reunion for the ages, not all meet-ups of the original couples will go smoothly. Genevieve is seen crying as Aaron comforts her, while Johnny tells a crying Victoria "do your thing" after she seemingly confesses to her date with Alex.

"I’m actually going to hurt somebody and it’s not fair," Victoria laments.

Elsewhere, Jacob tells Jill he kissed Kate, which sends the former woman running away. Then there's Shanae, who complains, "The Logan I met when I left was way different when I came back."

"I'm so pissed. You're not making sense. Are you dumb? Kate's disgusting," Shanae tells Logan, before telling Kate herself, "Get out of here, b**ch."

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Follow along with ET's coverage of the show to stay up-to-date on all the drama on the beach.