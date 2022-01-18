'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Derek Peth Marries Saffron Vadher

He put a ring on it! Bachelor in Paradise alum Derek Peth and model Saffron Vadher are officially married. The newlyweds made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, revealing they tied the knot on Jan. 14.

"Mr. & Mrs. Peth !!! 💍👰🏽🤵🏻‍♂️14/01/2021," he captioned his post on Instagram. In the post, the pair lay in bed as they hold up their rings for the camera.

Peth and Vadher’s wedding news comes a week after they shared that they purchased a home together.

“We bought a house!!! 🏠 just needs a coat of paint and she’ll be good as new,” the 35-year-old reality TV star captioned the photo of him and the model standing outside of their home.

In November 2020, the Bachelor Nation alum revealed that he popped the question. In a video posted on his Instagram Story at the time, Peth exclaimed, "Ohhhh!" as he zoomed in on his fiancée's engagement ring.

In a separate post, Peth shared a video of his love showing off her new bling. “I can’t wait to spend eternity with you, Saffie,” he captioned the post. “The most beautiful, kind, loving partner and teammate I could have ever imagined."

Peth tweeted the news out writing, “"She said yes!!"

The pair made their love Instagram official in June of the same year.

Peth made his Bachelor Nation debut on Jojo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016. After joining Bachelor in Paradise, in 2017, Peth got engaged to Taylor Noland. The pair called off their engagement in 2018.