'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Derek Peth Engaged to Saffron Vadher

Derek Peth is a bachelor no more! The 33-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he's engaged to model Saffron Vadher, whom he first posed with on social media in June.

In the sweet video, Peth excitedly exclaims "Ohhhh!" as he zooms in on his fiancée's engagement ring. The couple appear delighted in the clip, both giggling out of joy.

Peth also shared the news on Twitter, writing simply, "She said yes!!"

Fellow Bachelor franchise alums celebrated Peth's happy news on Twitter, with Chris Bukowski writing, "Congrats buddy!"

Jason Tartick shared a similar sentiment.

Instagram

Instagram

Vadher took to her Instagram Story to share messages of love she's received since getting engaged, two of which came from Wells Adams, who appeared on Bachelor in Paradise with Peth, and his fiancée, Sarah Hyland.

"This makes me very happy. Well done @pethderek," Adams wrote. "Welcome to the family @saffron!"

"These cuties are getting MARRIED!!!!!!" Hyland celebrated. "Congratulations @pethderek & @saffron"

Instagram

Instagram

The posts she shared also included a close-up shot of her stunning ring, as well as an additional selfie with her fiancé.

Instagram

Instagram

Peth first appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016. He joined Bachelor in Paradise the next year, where he got engaged to Taylor Nolan. The pair called off their engagement in 2018.

Peth continued his Bachelor Nation journey by appearing on BIP in 2019, where he dated Demi Burnett and showed interest in current Bachelorette Tayshia Adams.

Watch the video below for more celebrity engagement news.