'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer and Wife Emely Fardo Have Second Wedding In France

Wedding bells are chiming for Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo yet again. The Bachelor host and his wife celebrated their love with a special second wedding in France!

Palmer took to Instagram on Thursday and shared some sweet snapshots of their gorgeous wedding ceremony, which took place at the Château de la Gaude in Aix en Provence.

"So…we did a thing…" Palmer wrote, alongside a slideshow post featuring a photo of the couple sharing a kiss in their full wedding attire, and a stunning shot of the sprawling grounds of Château de la Gaude.

"After cancelling our wedding twice due to Covid and then eloping in Connecticut, Emely and I finally tied the knot (again) in front of our immediate families in Provence, France," Palmer wrote. "Everything was PERFECT."

Palmer shared that it was "the day we had been envisioning for the past 3 years. Such a magical day full of love, tears (I maybe cried…a lot) and gratitude... It took longer to get here than expected, but we made it."

Fardo, meanwhile, shared some similar snapshots to her Instagram as well, and expressed her excitement about having a traditional wedding in front of her friends and family after previously having to elope.

"And so this happened… I got to marry the love of my life AGAIN but this time in front of our immediate family," she wrote. "It was a dream come true and the most beautiful and emotional day of my life! I’ll never forget it."

Palmer -- who now hosts The Bachelor and The Bachelorette -- first gained fame when he starred as the franchise's fifth Bachelor in 2004. He and Fardo sparked their romance in 2017, and got engaged in 2019. However, the pandemic forced them to repeatedly change their wedding plans until they tied the knot in a small ceremony in 2020.

Congrats, yet again, to the happy couple!