'Bachelor' Fans React to Peter Weber's Mom Grilling Madison on Her Fantasy Suite Ultimatum

That was awkward.

Night one of Peter Weber's season finale of The Bachelorgave fans a lot they weren't expecting -- and one of those moments was Mrs. Barbara Weber confronting Madison about her fantasy suite ultimatum. Peter is such a share-er that we should have predicted he would tell his family that he got busy in the fantasy suite (and that it was against Madison's wishes), but we truly weren't prepared for that... or what happened next.

Barbara, sensing that Peter and Madison were on different pages, didn't hesitate to grill Madison on her ultimatum during a one-on-one conversation.

"I respect you for your values and if I didn’t want to go to the fantasy suite because if I was you, I would not. But, to tell someone else, when there are other girls that he has very strong feelings for, whether he wants to get physical with them or be emotional, that’s up to him," Barbara said.

"Yes, but also at the same time, my expectations and feelings are valid just as much as his and I totally get that’s his journey, but it’s also mine. I have the standards that I have. I’m not going to apologize for that. I’m not going to be ashamed of that or be remorseful of that because I didn’t tell him what to do," Madison replied. "All I said was it’s going to be hard for me to continue to work through this if this happens. I just want to be open and honest about how it will make me feel. That’s all I wanted to do."

Needless to say, it was Hannah Ann who Barb fell in love with, begging Peter not to let her go. But the moment Twitter was talking about what that Madison grilling.

"Is Mama Bachelor Fantasy Suite shaming Madison? #TheBachelor," one fan asked.

Another commented, "#TheBachelor I feel like Peter shouldn't have told his parents about the whole fantasy suite situation. Because of that his parents are judging Madison for it."

See more reactions below.

After her meeting with his parents, Madison realized that she and Peter were on different pages -- and she broke things off with the Bachelor. However, as Chris Harrison teased at the end of Monday's episode, we haven't seen the last of her. She'll be back fighting for Peter's heart on night two of Peter's season finale.

The Bachelor continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's Lauren Zima will be recapping everything that goes down, directly after the episode. Watch ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV or you can stream on Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus.