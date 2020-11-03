'Bachelor' Fans React to Hannah Ann Telling Peter Off After Their Breakup: The Best Tweets

"This season will take you on a roller-coaster ride like no other, and right up until the end when Peter and I sit down and have to have a very tough heart-to-heart -- actually a couple of them that final week, it really is unlike any season that we've had before," Harrison previously told ET. "When you have a Bachelor like Peter, it's a very raw, emotional ride and the way this ends, no one will see coming."



"You're going to see it all play out," Weber promised. "It'll take your breath away."

Tuesday's season finale saw the pilot propose to his last woman standing, Hannah Ann, only to for the pair to split soon after, as he confessed that he was still conflicted about his feelings for his runner-up, Madison (who self-exited before the final rose).

However, what really blew fans away was Hannah Ann's reaction to the split. She didn't hold back in telling Peter off, both during their breakup and when the pair met up again, live in the studio.

She notes that she should have seen trouble "when you reached out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her," earlier in the season. Hannah Ann says there were THREE WOMEN were involved in their engagement -- her, Madison, and Hannah Brown.

"If you want to be with a woman, you need to learn how to become a man," she hissed. Ouch!

Fans were LOVING this Hannah Ann, tweeting about her comments -- as well as Peter's mom, Barbara's, epic reaction to her son getting dressed down on live TV.

