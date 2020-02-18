'Bachelor' Contestant Victoria Fuller's Mugshot Surfaces From 2017 Arrest

Victoria Fuller's past is once again resurfacing and drawing her back into headlines.

Fuller is currently one of the final three women competing for the heart of Peter Weber on this season of The Bachelor, and the public attention has led to interest in her past.

On Monday, Page Six first reported that Fuller was arrested in August 2017 for a DWI and obtained a copy of her mugshot from the time of the initial arrest. Fuller was arrested while driving in her hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

According to court documents obtained by ET, she was found guilty and sentenced to a year in jail. However, the sentence was suspended and she received 24 months of unsupervised probation.

Additionally, her driver's license was restricted for year -- which means she could only use her vehicle to drive to work, school, "place of worship," or medical treatment, as well as court mandated Alcohol Safety Action Program meetings.

Fuller was also ordered to pay a total of $471 in fines and court costs.

The news of her past arrest comes a few weeks after Fuller found herself in hot water after photos surfaced of the reality star modeling in clothing that featured the phrase "White Lives Matter."

While it had been reported that the clothing was part of a Marlins Lives Matter organization -- advocating for the protection of the sport fish -- Fuller came under fire for her involvement.

She took to Instagram last week to apologize and explain.

"I would like to sincerely apologize for my involvement with We Love Marlins. My intention was only to support an endangered species. I want to say that I unequivocally reject the beliefs of the white lives matter movement or any propaganda that supports racism of any kind," Victoria began. "I would like to specifically apologize to people of color that are affected by racism daily. It was never my intention to add fuel to the racial fire in this country."

"This has truly been an educational moment for me and I hope to be a voice against racism moving forward. I hope I can be shown grace as I navigate through this process," she concluded.

Her past modeling gig was highlighted after a Cosmopolitan cover she won as part of a group date on the ABC dating show was pulled digitally by the magazine. The publication's editor-in-chief explained the decision was made in response to Victoria’s “White Lives Matter” modeling photos.

