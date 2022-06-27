'Bachelor' Contestant Sydney Hightower Marries NFL Star Fred Warner

Wedding bells are chiming! Bachelor alum Sydney Hightower and NFL star Fred Warner have tied the knot!

The 25-year-old San Francisco 49ers linebacker exchanged vows with the 27-year-old reality star at a gorgeous ceremony on Saturday, and the pair shared some stunning snapshots of the beautiful event on Instagram.

Hightower -- who competed on Peter Webber's season of The Bachelor in 2020 -- shares a beaming photo of herself and her new husband walking hand-in-hand with their wedding party behind them.

"Mr. & Mrs. Warner 6.25.22," she captioned the photo, which showcased her stunning white lace wedding gown and Warner's flawlessly tailored traditional black tuxedo.

She also posted a photo of herself standing in her beautiful gown on her wedding day, which she captioned simply, "Mrs. Warner 🤍"

Meanwhile, Warner shared a trio of snapshots of his own, which he also captioned, "Mrs. Warner."

The slideshow post included the same hand-in-hand snapshot as his new wife's post, as well as a photo of them sharing a kiss on the dancefloor as sparklers erupted into life behind them, as well as a romantic, candid photo of Warner carrying Hightower in his arms.

The pair exchanged vows at a small chapel in Vista, California, People reports. Guests in attendance included family and friends -- as well as several fellow NFL pros and numerous Bachelor Nation stars.

The couple got engaged last May after just over a year of dating. At the time, Warner shared a snapshot of the proposal on Instagram, writing, "When you know, you know."

Congrats to the happy couple!