'Bachelor' Alum Raven Gates Speaks Out on Her Feud With Rachel Lindsay (Exclusive)

Raven Gates is sharing her side of the story amid her feud with Rachel Lindsay.

The Bachelor in Paradise star sits down with ET's Lauren Zima for this week's episode of Roses & Rose -- and she doesn't hold back when it comes to their game of "Sip or Spill." So, what happened between her and Lindsay, and will she be extending a wedding invite to the former Bachelorette as an olive branch?

"No," Gates candidly says. "Because she doesn't like me."

"I don't want people at my wedding that don't like me," she adds with a laugh. "That's all I know."

Gates got engaged to Adam Gottschalk in May, nearly two years after they started dating on season four of Bachelor in Paradise. Gottschalk was a contestant on Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, and Lindsay happily gave the couple her blessing to pursue a romance. They were friends for years -- until they weren't.

During an October appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lindsay said that she and Gates were no longer friends, and they "never will be" again. She wouldn't reveal what caused their friendship to dissolve.

"Everyone's going to think I'm totally bullcrapping this, but this is the truth -- I don't know exactly [what happened between us]," Gates says. "I tried to reach out to her to either squash it or figure out what the problem was to fix it. She didn't want to talk to me."

"So, I've supported her from the beginning. I support her now. We're just closing the chapter. And that's all I can do at this point, you know?" she continues, noting she's "lost sleep" over what could have upset Lindsay. "I feel like I've done everything I know how to do, and I'm so confused about it all... I don't think I ever will know [why she's upset], and that's fine with me."

Gates explains that she doesn't like to talk about her beef with Lindsay publicly because she doesn't want it to turn into a she said-she said. She would prefer Lindsay just speak to her directly, but isn't holding her breath.

As for Colton Underwood's apparent entrance into their feud -- "Shocker. Rachel mad at another person... does she like anyone?" he commented on an Instagram post about Lindsay's WWHL remarks -- Gates says she doesn't know where that came from.

"To be honest with you, I was glad somebody stood up for me. But I was also OK with no one saying anything because, at the end of the day, it doesn't matter. Like, our real lives matter. Instagram doesn't matter. That stupid stuff doesn't matter," she shares. "But I don't know Colton. So his beef is his beef. I really love him and Cassie. I love watching them and they're a beautiful couple, but I don't have a personal relationship with him. So that was his own issue. It had nothing to do with me. If it would have been anyone, Colton would have said his peace. It wasn't because of me."

"It's just like, OK, she's made up her mind, and I have to make up my mind too. I can't be friends with someone who doesn't like me," Gates reasons. "It's just as simple as that."

The Bachelor in Paradise alum isn't closing the door on a possible reconciliation between her and Lindsay -- but she's also not optimistic that one will happen.

"I would never say never. I've loved her. I've had a very, very deep love for her. But it's just gotten so nasty and ugly and I'm still, like, kind of trying to get through the murky water of what really happened," she explains. "We would have to have a conversation, and we're not even having that. So it's just like -- it's fine, I'm OK with it."

"I've mourned the loss of her friendship. I'm over that now. But I will not argue with her in the media, and I will not talk bad about her," Gates vows.

"I know everyone's probably like, 'Oh, she did something. And Rachel said she knows what she did.' I don't know what I did! People are going to not like me regardless," she adds. "I know who I am. Adam knows who I am. My family and my friends know who I am, so at the end of the day, it's fine. I don't know what else to say."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.