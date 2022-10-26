'Bachelor' Alum Krystal Nielson Is Engaged to Miles Bowles

Krystal Nielson is officially a bride-to-be! The Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and Miles Bowles are engaged.

Nielson and Bowles shared the happy news in a joint Instagram post. The compilation video, which was set to JVKE's song, "Golden Hour," featured shots of the proposal, the ring, and the moments afterward.

"For all the right reasons. ♥️," the caption alongside the post read.

Nielson made her relationship with Bowles Instagram official in September 2020, and announced that they were expecting their first child together the next month. Nielson gave birth to the couple's daughter, Andara Rose Bowles, in March 2021.