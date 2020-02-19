'Bachelor' Alum Krystal Nielson Explains Her and Chris Randone's 'Conscious Separation'

Krystal Nielson is opening up about her and Chris Randone's shocking decision to go their separate ways.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple announced their split after less than a year of marriage on Friday, and in a lengthy new post on Instagram on Wednesday, Nielson offered more insight into their "conscious separation."

"Thank you to everyone for your support as Chris and I navigate this new chapter. We FaceTimed last night and were talking about how surreal the past couple years have been. And how LUCKY we are to have found one another," Nielson began. "We knew that taking a 'conscious separation' would be difficult to explain to all of our supporters, friends and fans.. and we knew of the potential tabloid frenzy that would incur... but we care so deeply about one another that we were willing to take the risk, as WE feel that this is the right move for US."

The Bachelor alum shared that she and Randone weren't planning to announce their separation until they had figured out exactly what their new "chapter" meant for them.

"But media outlets started reaching out to friends, family, and other cast members with crazy rumors so we felt that we needed to make a statement from US. Were we ready? No. Did we feel pressure? Absolutely. Does it hurt to hear and read comments and judgments? Deeply," Nielson said. "But we are choosing love and compassion over anger and fear."



"We know that this isn’t conventional and people are absolutely entitled to their opinions- but we’ve realized how much we have stunted our growth bc of the fear of disappointing and 'failing' others- and therefore neglecting what WE need to thrive," she continued. "For me, this stems all the way back to my childhood and the need to please others in order to feel worthy of their love and acceptance. But living a life to please others will only leave you empty and full of regrets."

Nielson revealed that Randone left their San Diego home on Saturday morning "to begin an exciting adventure in Florida." "I am so proud of him for making big moves," she offered, adding that she'll remain in San Diego with their dog, "Open to where our heart calls us to be next."



"In the past I’ve turned to bad habits to numb out the pain... but I now know, after extensive personal development this past year, that these pain bodies only harbor in us and continue to fester at a later time in life. And it’s not until we deal with it head-on that we can evolve, grow and become a better human being and soul," she wrote.



"So we are both staying present, sitting in stillness and focusing on radical self care, as we come from a place of love and compassion on how we can BEST support each other," Nielson concluded her message. "Thank you , we love you."

Nielson, appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018, while Randone competed for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette the same year. The two met and started dating on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, and following his proposal in the season finale, they got married in June 2019 in Mexico.

Last August, Nielson and Randone revealed they were close to breaking up just months before their wedding -- but said they were in a good place, and hoping to expand their family.

