'Bachelor' Alum Britt Nilsson Welcomes First Child With Husband Jeremy Byrne

Britt Nilsson is officially a mom! The former Bachelor contestant and her husband, Jeremy Byrne, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Noa Ellis Joy. The new mom shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Friday, revealing that her daughter was born on June 23.

"Hello! My Name is Noa Ellis Joy Byrne and I was born June 23 at 5:52 am, 9lb and 21 inches long!! 👑👑👑💕💕💕," she captioned the first pic of her bundle of joy peacefully sleeping. The reality star went on to explain her daughter's names and the reasons why they chose them.

In a second post, she wrote that she loves her baby girl "more than words could ever say," playfully warning her followers that she would continue to post more pics.

Nilsson also took the time to send a belated Father' Day message to her husband. She posted a sweet note alongside photos of little Noa and Bryne together.

In her final post, she holds Noa on her chest and details how she felt when she gave birth.

"Carrying you for 9 months and then finally getting to see your precious face and actually hold you in my arms, even after so much physical pain and exhaustion, was the most pure, Holy, lovely, and profound thing I’ve experienced as a human being on this earth," she wrote. "Thank you for being our treasure, precious girl."

Nilsson announced she was pregnant in a YouTube video posted in December, which showed her and her husband waiting for the results of a pregnancy test.

The couple tied the knot back in September 2017 after getting engaged in May of that year. Nilsson previously appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015. Though she went home in week seven of the show, Nilsson was a contender to lead the next season of The Bachelorette.

Both she and Kaitlyn Bristowe appeared on night one of the 11th season, but ultimately the men chose to have Bristowe continue on.

