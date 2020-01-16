B2K Singer Raz B Arrested on Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence

Raz B has been arrested.

The B2K singer, real name Demario Thornton, was arrested in Burbank, California, on Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence, ET confirms. ET has reached out to Raz's rep for comment.

The Burbank Police Department tells ET that around 3 a.m., a Burbank police officer saw a black Mercedes sedan run a red light at the intersection of Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd.

"The officer stopped the vehicle a short time later and spoke with the driver, who said he was lost. When asked for identification, the driver said he did not have his license with him. While speaking with the driver, the police officer smelled alcohol. The driver admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana earlier," the Burbank Police Department's statement reads.

According to the statement, police officers initiated a field sobriety investigation, which included a breath sample, the result of which was "well over the legal limit of .08 percent BAC."

ET has confirmed that Raz was released Wednesday after posting a $5,000 bond.

Reporting by Joseph Corral.