Awkwafina Is Down for an 'Ocean's 9' After Sarah Paulson Joked 'Everyone Is Waiting' on Her (Exclusive)

Awkwafina is ready for another heist!

ET caught up with the 31-year-old actress while she was promoting her upcoming series, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, alongside her co-stars, BD Wong and Lori Tan Chinn, and she revealed that she's totally down to star in Ocean's 9.

Her readiness to appear in a follow-up flick comes after Sarah Paulson, one of her Ocean's 8 co-stars, joked to ET that Awkwafina was the one holding up a potential sequel.

"Oh god, I would love to get an Ocean's 9. We would have to see if Awkwafina's available. She's such a huge star now," Paulson quipped. "It's like, what are we going to do? Probably everyone is waiting on Awkwafina's availability. I mean, Awkwafina? Nora? What gives? You're too famous now."

"What do you mean? I'm available, Sarah! What's her schedule like?" Awkwafina joked in response to Paulson's remarks. "I love Paulson. She makes me laugh."

"I'm available, Paulson! I'm here. I'm waiting," she added. "We're waiting for you, actually. Let me know! I'm here."

Until the scheduling is figured out, fans can look forward to seeing the Farewell star in her new series, which recently got picked up for a second season ahead of its premiere.

"I hope they don't walk back on that decision," Awkwafina joked of Comedy Central, before describing the series as "a semi-autobiographical show that draws on some of my experiences."

"I wouldn't know what else to make a show about," she says of the series, which mirrors her real-life experience of growing up in Queens, New York, with her father and grandma. "I think that I'd never seen anything quite like this. Not even with the Asian-American angle or things like that; I'd never seen characters like this. I'd never seen them come to life in such a way, yet they're so real to me. So I think that there has to be some kind of truth there."

As for how her family feels about how they are portrayed on the series, Awkwafina gushed, "God, they love it."

"My dad and grandma, I only wanted them to watch one or two episodes and then they were like, 'We want to watch more!' And I was like, 'You guys gotta get out of my house. It's getting late. It's too much,'" she joked. "But no, they love it. They can't get enough."

With her real-life family onboard, Awkwafina was able to develop a second family with those in the cast, including Wong and Chinn.

"These guys, as a result of playing my family it feels that way," she said. "We definitely had that on set... There was a lot of love. It was really fun."

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens premieres Jan. 22 on Comedy Central.