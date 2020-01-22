Awards Season Schedule: Key Dates to Know Leading Up to the 2020 Oscars

The final stretch on the road to the 2020 Academy Awards is here. This year's Oscars are earlier than ever, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences having bumped up their ceremony's date a few weeks and resulting in an overall shortened awards season. With the Golden Globes behind us, the GRAMMYs and BAFTAs and Indie Spirit Awards are the last major events ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards.
ET's handy guide to all the awards season dates you'll need to put on your calendar is here to make sure you don't miss any of the mile markers as Hollywood celebrates the best in TV, music, movies and more. Below, you'll find the most important dates categorized by awards show and scroll on to see the full month-by-month list. And with the Academy Awards race in full swing, be sure to also check out our 2020 Oscar predictions.
The Golden Globes
When: Sunday, Jan. 5
The Critics' Choice Awards
When: Sunday, Jan. 12
Where: The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California
Host: Taye Diggs
The Screen Actors Guild Awards
When: Sunday, Jan. 19
Where: Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California
The GRAMMY Awards
When: Sunday, Jan. 26
Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
Watch on: CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
Host: Alicia Keys. "I said I wasn't coming back! What happened?" she told ET. "What happened is it was so good...The connection between us was real and I felt like I could do it even better this time."
The BAFTA Awards
When: Sunday, Feb. 2
Where: The Royal Albert Hall in London, England
Watch on: BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Host: Graham Norton
The Film Independent Spirit Awards
When: Saturday, Feb. 8
Where: Santa Monica Beach, California
Watch on: IFC at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT
Host: Aubrey Plaza. "Like all great independent film performances, this one deserves a sequel," she said of returning for her second year. "The people have spoken. Bow down to your host!"
The Oscars
When: Sunday, Feb. 9
Where: Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California
Watch on: ABC
Host: None. "There will be no traditional host again this year," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke explained. "Repeating what worked for us last year: huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy and star power."
Nominations announced: Monday, Jan. 13 (with the nominees luncheon to follow on Jan. 27)
And here is every other awards season date to come, presented chronologically:
January
Jan. 25: DGA Awards
Jan. 25: American Society of Cinematographers Awards
Jan. 26: GRAMMY Awards
Jan. 27: Oscar nominees luncheon
Jan. 28: Costume Designers Guild Awards
Jan. 30: Final Oscar voting opens
February
Feb. 1: Art Directors Guild Awards
Feb. 1: WGA Awards
Feb. 2: BAFTA Awards
Feb. 4: Final Oscar voting closes
Feb. 8: Film Independent Spirit Awards
Feb. 9: Oscars
