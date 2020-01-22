×
entertainment-tonight

Awards Season Schedule: Key Dates to Know Leading Up to the 2020 Oscars

The final stretch on the road to the 2020 Academy Awards is here. This year's Oscars are earlier than ever, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences having bumped up their ceremony's date a few weeks and resulting in an overall shortened awards season. With the Golden Globes behind us, the GRAMMYs and BAFTAs and Indie Spirit Awards are the last major events ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards.

ET's handy guide to all the awards season dates you'll need to put on your calendar is here to make sure you don't miss any of the mile markers as Hollywood celebrates the best in TV, music, movies and more. Below, you'll find the most important dates categorized by awards show and scroll on to see the full month-by-month list. And with the Academy Awards race in full swing, be sure to also check out our 2020 Oscar predictions.

The Golden Globes

Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

When: Sunday, Jan. 5

The Critics' Choice Awards

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When: Sunday, Jan. 12
Where: The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California
Host: Taye Diggs

The Screen Actors Guild Awards

Image via Getty Images

When: Sunday, Jan. 19
Where: Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California

The GRAMMY Awards

Image via Getty Images

When: Sunday, Jan. 26
Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
Watch on: CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Host: Alicia Keys. "I said I wasn't coming back! What happened?" she told ET. "What happened is it was so good...The connection between us was real and I felt like I could do it even better this time."

Nominations: See the full list

The BAFTA Awards

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

When: Sunday, Feb. 2
Where: The Royal Albert Hall in London, England
Watch on: BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Host: Graham Norton

Nominations: See the full list

The Film Independent Spirit Awards

Image via Getty Images

When: Saturday, Feb. 8
Where: Santa Monica Beach, California
Watch on: IFC at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Host: Aubrey Plaza. "Like all great independent film performances, this one deserves a sequel," she said of returning for her second year. "The people have spoken. Bow down to your host!"

Nominations: See the full list

The Oscars

Image via Getty Images

When: Sunday, Feb. 9
Where: Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California
Watch on: ABC

Host: None. "There will be no traditional host again this year," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke explained. "Repeating what worked for us last year: huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy and star power."

Nominations announced: Monday, Jan. 13 (with the nominees luncheon to follow on Jan. 27)

And here is every other awards season date to come, presented chronologically:

January

Jan. 25: DGA Awards
Jan. 25: American Society of Cinematographers Awards
Jan. 26: GRAMMY Awards 
Jan. 27: Oscar nominees luncheon
Jan. 28: Costume Designers Guild Awards 
Jan. 30: Final Oscar voting opens

February

Feb. 1: Art Directors Guild Awards
Feb. 1: WGA Awards 
Feb. 2: BAFTA Awards 
Feb. 4: Final Oscar voting closes
Feb. 8: Film Independent Spirit Awards 
Feb. 9: Oscars

