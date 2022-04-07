Avril Lavigne Gets Engaged to Mod Sun -- See the Unique Ring

This sk8er girl has found her sk8er boi! On Thursday, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun announced they are engaged by sharing pics from the proposal in Paris, France.

With the Eiffel Tower in the background, Mod Sun got down on one knee and asked Lavigne to be his wife with a heart-shaped diamond ring in hand. "Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022," Lavigne, 37, captioned a series of photos of the moment.

Mod Sun, 35, also posted pics, along with a heartfelt message for his bride-to-be. "The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath… I said 'will you marry me?' + she said 'yes,'" he wrote. "I love you Avril ❤️."

ET first learned these two were dating in February 2021, and months later, Mod Sun was singing Lavigne's praises.

"She's been my biggest supporter, which is not something I've ever really had in my life before, is someone supporting me that much, that I'm, like, that close with," he told ET in September. "So to have her in my life, supporting me and helping push me, and she's the first one that I play like music to now."

ET also spoke to Lavigne last month about working with Mod Sun on her album, Love Sux.

"We made the album together, we co-wrote the songs," Lavigne said, praising Mod Sun for the collaborative relationship they've built. "He's coming out on tour with me, and we're super creative together. So it's really fun."