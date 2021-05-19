Australia's 'Bachelorette' Casts First Bisexual Star In Season Featuring Male and Female Contestants

Australia's Bachelorette is breaking new ground with the show's upcoming season. The series has cast the franchise's first openly bisexual star -- 26-year-old Brooke Blurton.

The upcoming 2021 season will see Blurton lead the series as both men and women compete for her affection and her roses.

Australia's Network 10 announced the news on Wednesday, and Blurton released a statement sharing her excitement over getting to make TV history for the reality dating franchise.

"I am so ready for this," Blurton shared in her statement. "Having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life, is a truly unique and special experience."

Blurton -- who is also the franchise's first Indigenous star -- described her "perfect person" as someone who "loves me for me," and said she's looking for a partner "shared values and compassion for others."

"I’m so excited and hope that I finally find that person I’ve been waiting for," she added.

Meanwhile, the host of Australia's Bachelorette, Osher Günsberg, shared similar sentiments as part of the network's announcement.

"We are a nation of people from so many different backgrounds, so many different cultures and so many different experiences, yet we all have one thing in common -- we all want to be loved in a way that is meaningful to us," Günsberg explained. "I can’t wait to get started on helping our Bachelorette Brooke find that kind of love."

Blurton previously competed on Australia's Bachelor, before abruptly exiting the series, and later appeared on Australia's Bachelor in Paradise.