August Alsina Speaks Out After Jada Pinkett Smith Admits Past Relationship

August Alsina doesn't care what people think about him. Hours after Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed that she and the 27-year-old singer had a past relationship, the "For You" crooner took to Twitter to say that people can call him whatever they want.

"Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today) & you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/. Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me!" he first tweeted.

He followed up the tweet by writing: "If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids. It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!!"

If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids.

It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart.

Anyway, NEXT!! — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) July 10, 2020

Alsina also addressed romance rumors between him and Keke Palmer after a Twitter follower shared a photo of the two together and asked if it was her.

"Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing," Palmer tweeted.

Alsina retweeted Palmer's post, adding, "U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man. You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur 'friends' r the reason 4 that. Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability."

U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man. 🤨You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur “friends” r the reason 4 that.Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability. https://t.co/8JATP8RVlA — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) July 10, 2020

The two engaged in some back-and-forth with their fans who were commenting on their replies. Alsina ended the conversation by noting that he "never had a problem" with Palmer, "So to see her covertly speaking subliminal shade around my name over the past week Is deeply perplex."

Pinkett Smith confirmed she had a past relationship with Alsina that took place years ago. She said she first met him more than four years ago and that the singer had initially came to her when he was "sick" and in need of some help, and that the Smith family had supported him. She said she ended up getting involved with Alsina when she and the Aladdin actor were separated.

Pinkett Smith said that during that time she got into an "entanglement" with Alsina, and when Smith pressed her, she acknowledged that it was a "relationship."

"Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely," she said.

However, she pushed back against the notion that Smith gave August "permission."

"The only person that could give permission in that particular circumstance is myself," she pointed out.

"I just wanted to feel good, it had been so long since I felt good," she continued about her relationship with August. "And it was really a joy to just help heal someone. I think that has a lot to do with my co-dependency."

See more of the talk in the video above.