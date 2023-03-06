Aubrey O'Day Suffered a Miscarriage 2 Months After Announcing Pregnancy

Aubrey O'Day has suffered a miscarriage. Two months after the 39-year-old singer's pregnancy was revealed, ET confirms that she has had a miscarriage.

"I'm beyond heartbroken to announce that I've had a miscarriage. This isn't my first pregnancy, but it is the first time I was mentally healthy and in a physically prepared place to care for another life," O'Day told E! News, who was first to report the news. "I've had moments where I've internalized what happened, and blamed myself but luckily I realized there isn't only one seat at the table. When my baby is ready, he/she will come and forever be my grateful miracle."

O'Day continued her statement by addressing other women who have struggled with pregnancy loss.

"I also want all the women out there in the world that have experienced this grief to feel all the love my soul has to offer, and more importantly remain reminded that we are here to support each other!" she said. "So if you need someone to talk to, reach out to me on Instagram and I will be your sounding board and someone you can confide in."

"Let's value, appreciate, and have an immense amount of respect for all the moms out there, and the rest of us who will be unstoppable during our pursuit to becoming moms one day!" O'Day continued. "There are also so many children who need happy and healthy homes, so being a mother and a leader will never be something we can't all have!"

She concluded her statement with a message for her fans.

"I love you all. Thank you for the sweet 'baby Aubrey's about to be a force to be reckoned with' messages," O'Day said. "I smiled every time I saw them, and you know that is a straight fact!"

O'Day seemingly addressed her miscarriage in an Instagram post on Monday.

"I wouldn't change anything. I think that it's important to let things happen, and stay 'happened.' People change so you can learn to let go," she wrote. "Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they are right.. and sometimes things you want most fall apart so that better things can fall together. Everything happens for a reason, I'll always love u my lil one."