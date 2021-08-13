'Atlanta' Expected to Return With Season 3 in 2022

Atlanta is expected to return with season 3 in early 2022, after finishing production in Europe. The news comes as FX chairman John Landgraf shared an update on the long-awaited return of Donald Glover’s hit series during the network’s TCA presentation.

“We haven’t locked down the scheduling for season 3 yet as it just finished shooting -- it’s shot primarily in Europe,” Landgraf said. “It’s in post-production and it’s a lengthy post-production process.”

Not only that, but it’s been revealed that Glover and the team are currently in production on season 4, with filming back in its hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

“All the scripts for that season have been written and I absolutely adore the scripts for both seasons,” Landgraf said.

As for why they don’t have a specific date for the 2022 premiere of season 3, the chairman said that it’s due to Glover and director Hiro Morai’s “schedule and availability.”

That said, “I did list it as one of the things coming back in the first half of 2022, that is our anticipation,” he continued. “I think we’ll be able to lock down an actual date for [season] 3 and maybe for both cycles within the next couple of months.”

In 2019, FX issued an early renewal for a fourth season of the groundbreaking comedy, noting that production on seasons 3 and 4 will be filmed back to back. Both seasons will consist of eight episodes.

The return of Atlanta will be accompanied by news seasons of Better Things, Breeders, Mayans M.C. and Snowfall, which are slated to premiere in the first half of 2022 on FX.