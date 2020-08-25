Athleta Warehouse Sale: Up to 70% Off Leggings, Tees and More (Plus, $5 Styles!)

Need more comfy loungewear or at-home workout outfits? Well, Athleta is having a secret sale you need to know about.

The fashion brand is having their online exclusive Warehouse Sale, offering up to 70% off original prices with styles as low as $5. Use the code SECRETSALE at checkout through Aug. 27 to unlock big discounts. Receive free 3-5 day shipping on orders $50 or more. Returns are free on all orders. Note, all sale items are final. Athleta has regular, tall, petite and plus sizing.

Get a great deal on a range of activewear and loungewear from the retailer, including a swimsuit for end-of-summer, classic leggings, cozy joggers, sports bra and a lightweight jacket or cardigan for fall. Athleta combines style and performance in each design, making them a favorite among professional athletes and shoppers alike. So whether you're into yoga, an avid runner or just looking for comfortable clothing to wear at home, you're sure to find something to love.

Shop the Athleta Warehouse Sale and check out ET Style's top picks ahead. Plus, browse favorites from our friends at the Rachael Ray Show.