Astroworld Victims' Families Strike Settlement Over Travis Scott Festival Tragedy

The families of two victims killed during a deadly stampede at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival have reached a settlement over the tragedy.

In a statement to ET, Tony Buzbee from The Buzbee Law Firm said "claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled." Buzbee did not disclose the terms of the settlement.

"Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers," the statement added.

A source close to the "Sicko Mode" rapper says no member of Scotts’ team has participated in any Astroworld settlement discussions.

According to multiple reports, the family of Brianna Rodriguez also settled its lawsuit. The ABC affiliate in Houston reported that these are the first settlements reached in lawsuits filed following the Astroworld tragedy.

Ten people were killed and hundreds more were injured after "the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage," causing panic that resulted in horrific injuries at the November 2021 festival.

The "Goosebumps" rapper still faces a myriad of lawsuits, including a $2 billion lawsuit filed by Texas trial attorney Thomas J. Henry on behalf of 280 victims. Officials described the festival as a "chaotic event," and the medical examiner determined that all 10 people killed during the festival died of "compression asphyxia." The manner was ruled to be an accident.

Scott is also listed as a named defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed she suffered "horrific injuries" that resulted in a miscarriage.

About a month after the tragedy, Scott broke his silence in an hour-long interview, denying that he heard any signs of distress from the crowd while he was performing.

"It’s so crazy because I’m that artist too. Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need," he said. "Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans' energy as a collective, call and response. I just didn’t hear that."

Scott has since vowed to honor the victims with the launch of his Project Heal, which aims to address, among other things, event safety. The rapper has since returned to the stage, most recently as a surprise guest at Rolling Loud Miami back in July.