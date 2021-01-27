Asian-Founded Brands to Shop in Honor of Lunar New Year

Asian-founded brands make up some of the most fashionable labels in the industry, and in honor of Lunar New Year -- a holiday celebrated in many Asian cultures -- we are spotlighting Asian-founded fashion labels to support and shop from now and always.

Lunar New Year celebrations typically take place over multiple days, beginning with the new moon on the first day of the first month on the lunar calendar. For 2021 -- which is the Year of the Ox -- the holiday starts on Feb. 12.

Although commonly known as Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year is celebrated in various ways in different Asian countries and regions, including South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore and other areas.

Whether you already love these brands or are discovering new labels, browse through ET Style's selection of Asian-founded fashion lines to know and shop.

The Los Angeles-based designer's "lady clothes for cool girls" are inspired by her childhood travels to Shanghai and British Hong Kong. Mak's designs are produced in Shanghai and many are made from dead-stock fabric.

Chelsea Mak

A statement-making '80s-inspired ruffled blouse.

$380 AT CHELSEA MAK

Choi was a favorite on Making the Cut for her innovative take on streetwear. The Korean-American designer, who has collaborated with Adidas Originals, creates pieces inspired by her Korean roots and global professional experience in New York City, Paris and Milan.

Ji Won Choi

A fresh take on the classic cozy hoodie, featuring a unique baggage tag paneling. Dress it up or down!

$179 AT JI WON CHOI

Founded by sisters Michel and Amazonka Choigaalaa in 2015, Michel&Amazonka is a Mongolian fashion line and atelier that offers ready-to-wear and couture wares, combining European style and Mongolian traditions.

Michel&Amazonka

Michel&Amazonka is currently not available for purchase outside of Mongolia, but you can view their collections on their website. Stay tuned for updates from the brand on international shipping.

The Vietnamese-American designer launched his line in 2018. The Fashion Institute of Technology alumnus received the LVMH Graduate Prize in 2014. Do is known for his modern, sleek tailored designs.

Net-A-Porter

Style this chic zip-up ribbed top with jeans or leggings.

$210 AT NET-A-PORTER (REGULARLY $700)

Born and raised in South Korea, the London-based designer launched her own label in 2014 and quickly won over celebrities and the fashion industry. The Central Saint Martins alum is known for bringing a unique spin to the most fashionable trends.

Net-A-Porter

This faux leather and checked skirt is so fashion-forward.

$238 AT NET-A-PORTER (REGULARLY $595)

The Chinese-American designer's work is inspired by Chinese grandmothers in New York, where she was born and raised. Liang started her brand after graduating from Parsons in 2013. Among the fashion set, Liang's designs are the epitome of downtown cool.

Shopbop

This eye and star print turtleneck top will make any winter outfit more fun.

$195 AT SHOPBOP

Known for its feminine lace dresses, London-based Self-Portrait is a go-to line for the fashion crowd. Malaysian designer Han Chong, a graduate of the prestigious Central Saint Martins, founded the label in 2013.

Shopbop

The Azaelea guipure lace dress is a Self-Portrait signature.

$380 AT SHOPBOP

Co-founded by Coral Chung and Wendy Wen, Chinese-American businesswomen and Stanford business school alumnae, Senreve offers Italian leather bags that combine style and function.

Senreve

This bestseller is the perfect size for all your essentials with seven interior pockets and a tablet sleeve. It can be worn as a backpack, crossbody, satchel or tote.

$695 AT SENREVE

The knitwear brand's name means "everyone" in Cantonese. Founded by Phyllis Chan and Suzzie Chung, YanYan's fun, whimsical pieces are inspired by the designers' lives in New York and Hong Kong along with their heritage. They use materials sourced from all over the world and are knitted in China.

YanYan

We're obsessed with the vintage-inspired look of this adorable rose knit top.

$295 AT NORDSTROM