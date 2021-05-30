Ashley Tisdale Shares Sweet Photos of Vanessa Hudgens Meeting Baby Jupiter

Juju and Aunt Nessa have finally come face to face. Ashley Tisdale introduced her 2-month-old daughter to her best friend Vanessa Hudgens -- and shared the sweet photos on social media on Friday.

Hudgens, 32, holds little Jupiter in the pics, as the pair form a heartwarming connection.

"Juju & Aunt Nessa," Tisdale, 35, wrote on her Instagram Story. "Literally Jupiter opened her arms like hold me the minute she met Ness. It warmed my heart."

Hudgens posted one of the snaps on her own Instagram Story, writing, "I melt over this angel."

Instagram

Instagram

Tisdale welcomed Jupiter with her husband, Christopher French, in March. And in an April interview with ET, Hudgens gushed about one day getting to meet the little one.

"I'm so excited to meet her and sing to her because apparently she's really into that," Hudgens said of the newborn. "... I think it's been so challenging for everyone in these times to see people you love. But I'm very excited to meet little Jupiter."

Hudgens also praised baby Jupiter's name, telling ET, "I love it. I think it's so cute."

"I feel like it was something that Ash had for a minute, and she told me, and it got me emotional because I was like, 'That's so unique, and so precious, and celestial,'" she said. "And I'm all about celestial."

See more in the video below.