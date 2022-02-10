Ashley Graham Introduces Her Twin Boys With First Photo, Reveals Their Names

Say hello to Ashley Graham's twin baby boys.

A month after giving birth to twins, the supermodel has officially introduced the two newest members of her family with husband Justin Ervin.

"Malachi & Roman 🤍," she captioned a photo of herself holding one of the newborns and breastfeeding the other.

Roman and Malachi join older brother Isaac, who Ashley gave birth to in January 2020. A new a mom of three, the 34-year-old runway star candidly reflected on her life now.

"My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. this has not been easy, but it’s so worth it," she shared. "Still can’t believe I have 3 children."

Over on his page, the new dad of three praised his longtime wife. "I can’t express how to describe what I witness day-to-day as @ashleygraham takes every moment of every second to take care of our new little boys," Ervin wrote. "'Impressive' is too small. 'Amazing' is closer. 'Mother' is perfect. I love you."

This is the newest social media update from the busy parents, weeks after Graham revealed to fans that their two new sons had officially arrived. "Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here," she announced in a post to her Instagram Story. "They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy."

Noted Graham, "I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all."

In the meantime, revisit Graham talking about her pregnancy before she announced she was having twins in ET's video below!