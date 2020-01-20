Ashley Graham Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Justin Ervin

Ashey Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, have welcomed their baby boy!

The 32-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to reveal she had given birth to her first child.

“At 6.00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time. 1/18/2020.”

Graham announced she was pregnant in August on her and 31-year-old Ervin's nine-year wedding anniversary, posting a sweet video on Instagram of Ervin rubbing her baby bump.

"Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life," she wrote. "It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better."

Instagram/Ashley Graham

Since then, Graham hasn't been shy about sharing her pregnancy journey with fans and spreading body positivity.

"Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body everyday," she Instagrammed in October alongside a video of her naked. "It's a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻."

In November, she revealed she was having a baby boy during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and later that month, a source told ET that she and Ervin celebrated their baby shower at The Foundry in New York. The source said that inside the joyful occasion, there was a nail bar, an ear-piercing station and tattooing available.

"It was above and beyond," the source said, adding, "You could tell Ashley and Justin are so in love in the old-school sense, the way they fawned over each other. It was too cute."

Meanwhile, Graham stunned on the January cover of Vogue, showing off her baby bump. She told the magazine that she has been getting parenting tips from her famous pals, including Kim Kardashian West, Serena Williams and Amy Schumer.

"I'm just taking in advice from everyone and not putting too much pressure on myself," she said. "Kim immediately started telling me, 'Ashley, the pregnancy may be the hardest part, but the birth is the easiest'... Serena was like, 'Call me; we should talk.'"

ET last spoke with Graham in October at the premiere for The Morning Show in New York City, where she talked about her pregnancy cravings.

"I'm feeling good … I can't stop rubbing the bump," she said. "Cantaloupe, celery, cucumber -- those have been my biggest cravings. Isn't that weird? I'm happy about it, but also I wanted to eat French fries every day, but I don't want it."

Graham then kicked off the new year by debuting her new swimwear line with Swimsuits for All, glowing as she posed in the gear with her burgeoning baby bump.

