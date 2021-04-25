Ashley Cain's 8-Month-Old Daughter Dies Following Cancer Battle

Azaylia Diamond Cain has died. Ashley Cain took to Instagram on Sunday to share that his and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee's daughter died on Saturday following a cancer battle. Azaylia was eight months old.

"Rest In Paradise Princess," Ashley wrote alongside a photo of himself holding his pajama and beanie-clad daughter. "I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven."

Ashley, who appeared on both The Challenge and Ex on the Beach, also shared a quote by r.h. Sin, which reads, "She's proof that you can walk through Hell and still be an angel."

Safiyya also mourned the loss of her daughter on Instagram, sharing photos of herself giving Azaylia hugs and kisses.

"You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul," she wrote. "RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart."

Azaylia died one day after Ashley revealed that she suffered a seizure, and nurses told him to "make the most of this weekend as Azaylia is becoming very fragile."

"She continues to battle through!" Ashley wrote of his daughter. "Your determination inspires me. You impress me each and every day. I'm so proud of you. I can't imagine my life without you. I have faith in you. My Champion. My Hero. I love you."

Azaylia was first diagnosed with leukemia last year at just two months old.

Earlier this month, Ashley revealed on Instagram that his daughter had "days to live" following the discovery of cancerous tumors on her brain, stomach, spleen, lungs and kidneys that were unresponsive to chemotherapy.

At that point, Ashley and Safiyya decided to take Azaylia home to make her remaining days "comfortable."

"We're going to have as much fun as we can with her as possible," he said. "... Azaylia hasn't got a voice yet, but I think if she had a voice she'd want to be at home, too. So we're gonna take her home, and we're gonna enjoy stuff... We're gonna have fun. We're gonna be strong. We're gonna go out with honor."

"From eight weeks old she'd been in hospital having chemotherapy, operations, transplants," he continued. "I feel like for the last part of her life, I just want to take her home, see her like a baby and give her the best rest of her life that we can give her."