Ashley Benson Makes Her Singing Debut With New G-Eazy Track: Listen Now

Three out of the four stars of Spring Breakers are singers now.

Ashley Benson, like Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens before her, is venturing into music, debuting her soprano as the featured artist on G-Eazy's cover of "Creep." The rapper dropped their duet via social, captioning it with Radiohead's lyrics: "You’re so f**king special."

Their version is a trappy remix that sees the duo harmonize through the Rock Band staple, although you can really hear Benson's voice when she takes over after the first chorus. (Fast forward to around 1:30.)

Benson, best known for her work on Pretty Little Liars, isn't the only member of her household with an unexpected musical collaboration this week. Girlfriend Cara Delevingne lent harmonies to Fiona Apple's "Fetch the Bolt Cutters," a track on her new album of the same name.

"So proud of you Fiona!! Her new album ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’ is out NOW," Delevingne wrote on Instagram. "I feel so lucky to have been a part of it (as well as my dogs!) and to make a small cameo on the title track."

You can listen to that track here:

So, when do we get the Ashley Benson-Cara Delevingne duet?