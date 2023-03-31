Arrests Made in Beating of Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in Florida Gym

Authorities announced Thursday that arrests had been made in the assault and robbery of popular rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine earlier this month at a Palm Beach County LA Fitness, CBS Miami reported.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office identified those arrested as Rafael Medina Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, had to be hospitalized after the beating that took place inside the facility's steam room, according to video posted on social media and police.

The rapper suffered facial cuts during the assault, his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told news outlets.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a written statement that the assault occurred at the LA Fitness located in the 8000 block of Lantana Road in Lake Worth.

Video posted to several social media sites showed Hernandez on the floor of the gym bathroom as at least two men kicked him and grabbed him by the hair.

The sheriff's office said the rapper was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The rapper was a social media phenomenon with millions of followers on Instagram before becoming an ascendant name in hip-hop.

He had a multiplatinum hit song, "Fefe," with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts, and "Stoopid," featuring the incarcerated rapper Bobby Shmurda.

Lazzaro told TMZ that the rapper, who did not have personal security with him, tried to fight back during the attack but was overpowered and outnumbered.

The rapper was released early from federal prison after he cooperated with law enforcement officials during an effort to prosecute fellow gang members.

This story was originally published by CBS News on March 31, 2023 at 6:49 a.m. ET.