Armie Hammer's Ex Elizabeth Chambers in 'Complete Shock' Over Social Media Scandal

Armie Hammer's social media scandal has left his ex, Elizabeth Chambers, in "complete shock."

A source spoke with ET about the recently leaked DMs, allegedly from Hammer, which detail graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism. It has not been confirmed that the messages were authored by Hammer.

"Elizabeth is in complete shock by the allegations against Armie and feels like her world has been turned upside down," ET's source says. "She is sickened by the various women’s claims."

"Her first priority, as always, are their children and trying to protect them from this news and make sure that they feel safe and secure," the source continues. "She does not want them to be traumatized by everything going on."

On Wednesday, Hammer spoke out about the controversy for the first time, as he announced that he has decided to step down from his role opposite Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding. The part will be recast.

"I’m not responding to these bullsh*t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," the actor said in a statement to ET. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

A production spokesman also told ET in a statement, "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

Hammer's statement came just a week after he reunited with his children in the Cayman Islands following a 14-day quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hammer, who shares daughter Harper and son Ford with Chambers, had been separated from his children for months.

The family had been quarantining in the Cayman Islands at the start of the pandemic last year. After Hammer and Chambers announced their split in July, he returned to Los Angeles, while she and the kids remained in the Cayman Islands.

"Elizabeth has been going through hell at the moment," ET's source adds. "Armie is still in the Cayman Islands with the kids. Elizabeth was done with Armie in a romantic sense once they filed for divorce and is focused on their children."

