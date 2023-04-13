Ariana Madix Comments on TikTok Video Calling Out Ex Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix commented on a TikTok video that broke down her ongoing drama with ex Tom Sandoval after his affair with Raquel Leviss, which led to his and Madix's breakup.

"I used to show him your videos 🥴🙃 love your work!" the 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules star wrote in the comments section on Sunday, April 9, in response to the clip that was uploaded by the user @mentalhealness.

In the video, the user questioned whether Sandoval is a "narcissist" or "toxic person" based on how he’s handled the fallout of his infidelity.

"Tom Sandoval issues a non apology after he gets caught cheating on his partner,” the user captioned the clip. "Could he be toxic or narcissistic?"

Sandoval and Madix first began dating in 2013, and ET confirmed that the Vanderpump Rules co-stars had called it quits on March 3, around the same time that news broke of Sandoval's months-long affair with co-star Leviss. Sandoval claimed this week, however, that he and Madix actually ended things on Valentine's Day, before she learned of the infidelity (but not before it began). The confusion, he said, was because Madix was "fully in denial" about their breakup.

"She was trying to, like, convince me not to be broken up," Sandoval said on the April 11th episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast. "She asked me that day as we were leaving about, like -- because we had talked about fertilizing [her] eggs, which I never did."

Sandoval claimed the conversation threw him off because he felt he and Madix had already ended their relationship. "She was like, 'So what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?' And I'm like, 'What? We're broken up,'" he said.

