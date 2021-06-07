Ariana Grande Was 'Giddy' During Dinner Date With Husband Dalton Gomez and Friends, Source Says

Young love is in the air! Newlyweds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez spent a fun evening with some pals over the weekend and their adorable romance was on full display.

An eyewitness tells ET that Grande and Gomez had dinner with friends at Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel Air on Saturday night.

"The whole group had a fun, good time and they were all laughing throughout the evening," the eyewitness says. "Ariana and Dalton were super cute together and she looked smitten, giddy and happy with Dalton."

Celeb chef, and the restaurant's founder, Wolfgang Puck himself stopped by to chat with the couple and their party, and posed for a photo with the group, which he posted to Instagram on Monday.

"Always a pleasuring having good company at @hotelbelair! Thank you for coming by!" Puck captioned the pic.

Grande and Gomez tied the knot in an intimate, informal ceremony held at the singer's home in Montecito, California, on May 15.

"Ariana and Dalton got married in a small private ceremony over the weekend," a source confirmed to ET at the time. "The couple wanted the ceremony to be private and took precautions to make sure that happened. The ceremony started in the afternoon and went into the night."

The source added that the newly-married couple is "ecstatic and looks forward to their future together."

Just under two weeks after the wedding, Grande shared some breathtaking snapshots from the gorgeous ceremony to her Instagram.

As ET previously reported, Grande announced her engagement to Gomez back in December. Romance rumors between the two first sparked in February of last year, and they made their relationship public in Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With You" music video last May.

At the time, a source told ET that Grande and her luxury real estate agent beau were "in a really good place" as they quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hear more on their love story in the video below.