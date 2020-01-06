Ariana Grande, Tinashe and More Celebs Take to the Streets to Protest George Floyd's Death

While some celebrities are speaking out against police brutality or donating money to help pay for George Floyd protestors' bailouts, others are taking to the streets and joining the crowds.

Tinashe shared a photo of herself holding up a "Black Lives Matter" sign in Los Angeles, encouraging fans to "Show up."

"PLEASE DONT LIVE IN FEAR ♥️," another post read.

Ariana Grande took to Twitter to share photos from her time protesting in Los Angeles.

"Hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER," she wrote.

"Stay active, stay energized, keep sharing, keep learning. sending strength and if you are protesting today please be safe. @blklivesmatter @blmla and @wp4bl have shared more ways to help," Grande added, along with a link of ways fans can help out.

Halsey and Yungblud were also spotted at the Los Angeles protests over the weekend. Cameras captured the two wearing masks, as they held signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and chanted with the people. At one point, they both took to Instagram Live to share video from the scene.

Machine Gun Kelly also shared photos of himself at the rally, calling for justice with friends.

Meanwhile, in Miami, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted walking around with protestors, holding up signs and wearing masks to protect them from the coronavirus.

And in Minnesota, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns protested at the state house, just weeks after losing his mother to COVID-19.

Emily Ratajkowski shared similar snapshots, along with updates on what was happening as the day went by.

"DISMANTLE POWER STRUCTURES OF OPPRESSION #defundthepolice #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter," she captioned her slideshow.

Insecure star Kendrick Sampson continued to update his Instagram with videos from Saturday's protests. In one, he explained how the police were asking people to disperse but they were boxed in.

Rapper J. Cole was also spotted in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Other stars like Paris Jackson, Nick Cannon, Tessa Thompson and Timothée Chalamet also shared posts while protesting over the weekend. See below:

Floyd, a black man living in Minnesota, died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes when he was arrested for suspicion of forgery outside a deli. Since Floyd's death, people have begun to protest in Minneapolis and across the nation. On Friday, the since-fired police officer who held down Floyd by his neck was arrested and charged with murder.

As protests continue, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garrett announced that a curfew would be put into place. Curfews in Minneapolis and St. Paul, among other cities have also imposed a curfew, according to CBS News.

