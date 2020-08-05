Ariana Grande Says She Didn't 'Approve' Carole Baskin to Be in 'Stuck with U' Music Video

Ariana Grande didn't give the OK for one famous face to appear in her latest music video. Ahead of the release of "Stuck With U," Grande's duet with Justin Bieber, the "Thank U, Next" singer teased the music video on Twitter with a clip of Tiger King star Carole Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, dancing to the track.

"Tonight. #stuckwithu. He ain’t going nowhere 🤪," Bieber wrote, alongside a clip of the Baskins holding a cat and wearing feline gear while swaying to the track.

"For the record, I did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video," Grande replied. "But. Nonetheless. It exists and that’s ..... unique. anyway, 7.5 hours"

When one fan responded to Grande's tweet by laughing, the 26-year-old pop star replied, "I am very glad someone is laughing, the f**king heart attacks I had over this."

After hearing that she and her husband didn't make the cut, the Big Cat Rescue founder told TMZ that she was happy Bieber shared the clip with his followers and hopes that "it doesn't attract too many of the haters who have been bashing us since being misled by Tiger King."

Baskin rose to prominence after appearing on the Netflix docuseries, though she has since spoken out against the filmmakers. Following the show's release, Baskin and its other subjects have become controversial figures, and an investigation has been started into Baskin's missing ex-husband, Jack "Don" Lewis, which had previously been a cold case.

Though Baskin didn't appear in "Stuck With U," many people were featured in the music video, which showed a variety of people and couples -- both celebrity and not -- spending time together in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those people were Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich, who seemingly confirmed their relationship with a PDA-filled cameo. Grande also sparked romance rumors, as she was seen kissing and dancing with Dalton Gomez in the video.

