Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Raven-Symoné & More Join Lineup for 'The Disney Family Singalong'

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Raven-Symoné and more stars will come together on Thursday as part of ABC's upcoming special, The Disney Family Singalong.

The one-hour event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will feature celebrities and their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes. Lovato will duet with Michael Bublé on Cinderella's "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes," Grande will sing Hercules' "I Won't Say I'm In Love," and Raven-Symoné will join stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Ashely Tisdale, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and director Kenny Ortega for a performance of High School Musical's "We're All in This Together."

The special will include a warm up by Kristin Chenoweth and a special introduction by Elle Fanning. See the list of confirmed performances below.

"A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

"A Spoonful of Sugar" – Little Big Town

"Be Our Guest" – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" – Christina Aguilera

"Colors of the Wind" – Tori Kelly

"Do You Want to Build a Snowman" – Thomas Rhett

"Friend Like Me" – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney's Aladdin

"Gaston" – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

"How Far I’ll Go" – Auliʻi Cravalho

"I Won't Say I'm In Love" – Ariana Grande

"I Wan'na Be Like You" – Darren Criss

"I'll Make A Man Out Of You" – Donny Osmond

"It's a Small World" – John Stamos

"Let It Go" – Amber Riley

"The Bare Necessities" – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

"Under The Sea" – Jordan Fisher

"You've Got a Friend In Me" – Josh Groban

The Disney Family Singalong will air Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.