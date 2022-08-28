Arcade Fire Frontman Win Butler Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations from Multiple Women

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler is denying allegations of sexual misconduct. In a piece published by Pitchfork on Saturday, three women and a person who uses they/them pronouns, accuse the “Everything_Now” singer of engaging in “inappropriate” sexual interactions with them, given the age gap, power dynamics and the context in which the alleged acts occurred.

Throughout the article, three women – who were all described as devoted Arcade Fire fans -- detailed alleged interactions they had with Butler while they ranged from the ages 18-23. According to the women, the events took place from 2016-2020 when the rock star was between the ages of 36-39.

A fourth person who uses the pronouns they/them claimed Butler sexually assaulted them, twice, in 2015. In the article, the victims detailed alleged instances of Butler requesting and sending unsolicited sexual images and videos. Butler allegedly showing up at their apartment and made unwanted sexual advances. And an incident where the “Unconditional I” singer allegedly put his hands in one of the victims' pants during a car ride -- which he denied.

After each account, the Arcade Fire singer denied or shared his version of the events. Following the article, Butler released a statement through crisis public relations expert, Risa Heller, where he denied the claims and apologized to his wife, Régine Chassagne, for having what he said were consensual relationships outside of their marriage.

“I love Régine with all of my heart. We have been together for twenty years, she is my partner in music and in life, my soulmate and I am lucky and grateful to have her by my side. But at times, it has been difficult to balance being the father, husband, and bandmate that I want to be. Today I want to clear the air about my life, poor judgment, and mistakes I have made. I have had consensual relationships outside of my marriage,” the statement read.

“There is no easy way to say this, and the hardest thing I have ever done is having to share this with my son,” the statement continued.

“The majority of these relationships were short-lived, and my wife is aware – our marriage has, in the past, been more unconventional than some. I have connected with people in person, at shows, and through social media, and I have shared messages of which I am not proud. Most importantly, every single one of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults. It is deeply revisionist, and frankly just wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise.

He added, “I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened. While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior. Life is filled with tremendous pain and error, and I never want to be part of causing someone else’s pain.”

Butler’s statement went on to say that he has struggled with mental health issues and “the ghosts of childhood abuse” and as a result, he started drinking. The "Ready To Start" singer added that it does not excuse his behavior, and shared that he has been “working hard on myself,” through therapy, AA meetings and healing.

Butler’s wife also released a statement in support of her husband. “Win is my soulmate, my songwriting partner, my husband, the father of my beautiful boy. He has been my partner in life and in music for 20 years,” she said.

“And for all of the love in our lives, I have also watched him suffer through immense pain. I have stood by him because I know he is a good man who cares about this world, our band, his fans, friends, and our family. I’ve known Win since before we were “famous,” when we were just ordinary college students. I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did. He has lost his way and he has found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together.”

Butler and Chassagne have been married since 2003. The couple are parents to 9-year-old Edwin.

ET has reached out to Butler’s rep for comment.