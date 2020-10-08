Antonio Banderas Announces He Tested Positive for Coronavirus on His 60th Birthday

Antonio Banderas took to social media on Monday to alert his followers that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Greetings to all. I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus," he wrote in Spanish, accompanied by a black-and-white photo of himself as a child.

Banderas went on to note his symptoms, writing, "I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet."

Quiero contaros lo siguiente... pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

He plans to use his time in self isolation to "read, write, and rest."

Other stars including Tom Hanks, Pink, Idris Elba, Prince Charles, and more have tested positive for the virus in recent months.

